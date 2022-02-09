Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) gains 4.53% in Active Trading on February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SOHO - Market Data & News Trade

Sotherly Hotels Inc (NASDAQ: SOHO) shares gained 4.53%, or $0.11 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.54. After opening the day at $2.48, shares of Sotherly Hotels fluctuated between $2.58 and $2.42. 86,061 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 52,821. Wednesday's activity brought Sotherly Hotels’s market cap to $42,463,613.

Sotherly Hotels is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia..

About Sotherly Hotels Inc

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

