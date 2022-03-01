Sotera Health Co (SHC) falls 2.29% for March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SHC - Market Data & News Trade

Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ: SHC) shares fell 2.29%, or $0.5 per share, to close Tuesday at $21.37. After opening the day at $21.30, shares of Sotera Health Co fluctuated between $21.93 and $21.10. 899,956 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 545,500. Tuesday's activity brought Sotera Health Co’s market cap to $6,045,934,345.

About Sotera Health Co

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses - Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

