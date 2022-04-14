Sotera Health Co (SHC) Drops 1.08% on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SHC - Market Data & News Trade

Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ: SHC) shares have fallen 1.08%, or $0.24 per share, as on 12:12:58 est today. Since opening at $22.12, 47,921 shares of Sotera Health Co exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $22.27 and $21.79.

This year the company has a YTD change of 5.99%.

Sotera Health Co is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Sotera Health Co

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses - Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

