Sonoma (SNOA) falls 1.34% for August 30

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA), a Woodstock, Georgia, company, fell to close at $5.91 Monday after losing $0.08 (1.34%) on volume of 259,406 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.23 to a low of $5.84 while Sonoma’s market cap now stands at $12,366,037.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company'sproducts are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Woodstock, Georgia, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

