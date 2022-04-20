Sonoco Products (SON) Rises 1.18% on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SON - Market Data & News Trade

Today Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE: SON) is trading 1.18% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:17:36 est, was $65.36. Sonoco Products has climbed $0.76 in trading today.

161,214 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Sonoco Products has a YTD change of 11.57%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Sonoco Products Co.

Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support its corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

