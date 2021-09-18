Sonim (SONM) falls 2.96% on Strong Volume September 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SONM - Market Data & News Trade

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SONM), a Austin, Texas, company, fell to close at $3.61 Friday after losing $0.11 (2.96%) on volume of 6,525,249 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $4.48 to a low of $3.59 while Sonim’s market cap now stands at $307,431,885.

About Sonim Technologies Inc

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

