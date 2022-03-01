Solitario Zinc (XPL) gains 10.00% for March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XPL - Market Data & News

Today, Solitario Zinc Corp Inc’s (NYSE: XPL) stock gained $0.06, accounting for a 10.00% increase. Solitario Zinc opened at $0.60 before trading between $0.68 and $0.60 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Solitario Zinc’s market cap rise to $38,898,023 on 670,073 shares -above their 30-day average of 184,211.

About Solitario Zinc Corp

Solitario is a well-funded emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American and on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Management and Directors hold approximately 9.6% (excluding options) of the Company's 58.2 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$7.9 million.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

