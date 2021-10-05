Solitario Zinc (XPL) falls 2.75% on Moderate Volume October 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XPL - Market Data & News

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSE: XPL) shares fell 2.75%, or $0.015 per share, to close Monday at $0.53. After opening the day at $0.55, shares of Solitario Zinc fluctuated between $0.55 and $0.52. 252,703 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 380,287. Monday's activity brought Solitario Zinc’s market cap to $30,975,196.

About Solitario Zinc Corp

Solitario is a well-funded emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American and on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Management and Directors hold approximately 9.6% (excluding options) of the Company's 58.2 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$7.9 million.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

