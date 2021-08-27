Soligenix (SNGX) falls 0.63% on Moderate Volume August 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNGX - Market Data & News Trade

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares fell 0.63%, or $0.0062 per share, to close Thursday at $0.98. After opening the day at $0.99, shares of Soligenix fluctuated between $1.00 and $0.97. 168,035 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 879,752. Thursday's activity brought Soligenix’s market cap to $39,494,183.

Soligenix is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey..

About Soligenix Inc

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need.

