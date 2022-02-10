Solid (SLDB) falls 6.50% on Moderate Volume February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLDB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Solid Biosciences Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SLDB) stock fell $0.08, accounting for a 6.50% decrease. Solid opened at $1.20 before trading between $1.23 and $1.15 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Solid’s market cap fall to $126,839,940 on 633,642 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,509,604.

About Solid Biosciences Inc

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, its mandate is simple yet comprehensive - work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with its lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

