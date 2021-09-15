SolarWinds (SWI) falls 1.40% in Light Trading on September 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SWI - Market Data & News Trade

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) shares fell 1.40%, or $0.24 per share, to close Tuesday at $16.97. After opening the day at $17.25, shares of SolarWinds fluctuated between $17.23 and $16.93. 368,612 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 500,650. Tuesday's activity brought SolarWinds’s market cap to $2,681,667,823.

About SolarWinds Corp

SolarWinds is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Its products give organizations worldwide-regardless of type, size, or complexity-the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. The company continuously engages with technology professionals-IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)-to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights the company gains from them, in places like its THWACK® community, allow SolarWinds to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Its focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Targeted for MSPs, the SolarWinds MSP product portfolio delivers broad, scalable IT service management solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation. Its products are designed to enable MSPs to provide highly-effective outsourced IT services for their SMB end-customers and more efficiently manage their own businesses.

Visit SolarWinds Corp’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on SolarWinds Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: SolarWinds Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Consumer Brands Association Presses White House for More Clarity on Vaccine Mandates Freshworks Shooting for $9 Billion IPO Valuation at Top End of Filing Range Fauci Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for All Domestic Air Travel Jobless Claims Fall to 310,000 — Lowest in Nearly 18 Months