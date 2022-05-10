SolarWinds (SWI) Drops 5.82% on May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SWI - Market Data & News Trade

Today SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) is trading 5.82% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:14:04 est, was $10.54. SolarWinds dropped $0.65 in trading today.

177,647 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, SolarWinds has moved YTD 21.28%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About SolarWinds Corp

SolarWinds is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Its products give organizations worldwide-regardless of type, size, or complexity-the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. The company continuously engages with technology professionals-IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)-to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights the company gains from them, in places like its THWACK® community, allow SolarWinds to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Its focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Targeted for MSPs, the SolarWinds MSP product portfolio delivers broad, scalable IT service management solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation. Its products are designed to enable MSPs to provide highly-effective outsourced IT services for their SMB end-customers and more efficiently manage their own businesses.

