Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) falls 4.22% for December 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange soi - Market Data & News Trade

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - Class A (NYSE: SOI) shares fell 4.22%, or $0.29 per share, to close Monday at $6.59. After opening the day at $6.76, shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure fluctuated between $6.90 and $6.56. 196,980 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 209,001. Monday's activity brought Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s market cap to $210,596,492.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - Class A

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) manufactures and rents mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris' patented mobile proppant and chemical systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States.

Visit Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

At Least 64 Lives Lost in Kentucky, More Than 100 Still Missing, After Tornado Disaster Bank of America CEO Moynihan Says Consumers Spending at Fastest Rate He Has Seen COVID-19 Deaths Hit 800,000 in US as Nation Prepares for Another Surge Carbon Prices — The Never-Ending Squeeze