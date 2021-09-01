Solaredge (SEDG) falls 2.00% on Moderate Volume August 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SEDG - Market Data & News Trade

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG), a 1 Hamada St Pob 12001, Herzliya, company, fell to close at $289.78 Tuesday after losing $5.92 (2.00%) on volume of 452,660 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $296.59 to a low of $288.19 while Solaredge’s market cap now stands at $15,146,880,579.

About Solaredge Technologies Inc

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power lives aof people and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions.

Visit Solaredge Technologies Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Solaredge Technologies Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Solaredge Technologies Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

European Union Recommends Banning Non-Essential Travel From US US Completes Withdrawal From Afghanistan, Ending Longest War Robinhood Plunges 7% as PayPal Explores Online Brokerage and SEC Examines Payment for Order Flow California Wildfire Forces Complete Evacuation of South Lake Tahoe