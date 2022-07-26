Sol-Gel (SLGL) Gains 10.09% on July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLGL - Market Data & News Trade

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SLGL) shares have risen 10.09%, or $0.56 per share, as on 12:08:59 est today. After Opening the Day at $5.69, 19,727 shares of Sol-Gel have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $6.11 and $5.55.

Already the company has a YTD change of 25.00%.

Sol-Gel is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Sol-Gel visit the company profile.

About Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for the development of Twyneo, under investigation for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, under investigation for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea. The Company's pipeline also includes SGT-210 (erlotinib gel), under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, and three pre-clinical assets - erlotinib, tapinarof and roflumilast - currently being tested for various pharmaceutical indications.

To get more information on Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles