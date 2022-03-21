Sohu.com. (SOHU) Falls in Pre-Market Trading for March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SOHU - Market Data & News Trade

Sohu.com Ltd. - ADR (NASDAQ:SOHU) has already fallen $-0.97 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $16.97, Sohu.com. has moved 5.72% lower ahead of market open.

The company has increased 13.89% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Sohu.com. investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:01:25 est.

About Sohu.com Ltd. - ADR

Sohu.com Limited is China's premier online brand and indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based/web 2.0 products which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties and proprietary search engines, consisting of the mass portal and leading online media destination www.sohu.com; developer and operator of online games www.changyou.com/en/; interactive search engine www.sogou.com; and online video website tv.sohu.com.

