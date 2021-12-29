Sohu.com. (SOHU) falls 2.91% to Close at $15.37 on December 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SOHU - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Sohu.com Ltd. - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: SOHU) stock fell $0.46, accounting for a 2.91% decrease. Sohu.com. opened at $15.76 before trading between $15.76 and $15.30 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Sohu.com.’s market cap fall to $604,138,185 on 187,462 shares -below their 30-day average of 380,218.

About Sohu.com Ltd. - ADR

Sohu.com Limited is China's premier online brand and indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based/web 2.0 products which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties and proprietary search engines, consisting of the mass portal and leading online media destination www.sohu.com; developer and operator of online games www.changyou.com/en/; interactive search engine www.sogou.com; and online video website tv.sohu.com.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

