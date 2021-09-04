Sogou (SOGO) falls 0.11% to Close at $8.82 on September 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SOGO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Sogou Inc - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: SOGO) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.11% decrease. Sogou opened at $8.83 before trading between $8.84 and $8.81 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Sogou’s market cap fall to $962,081,913 on 210,252 shares -below their 30-day average of 358,241.

About Sogou Inc - ADR

Sogou Inc. is an innovator in search and a leader in China'sinternet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second-largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into its products and services.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

