Socket Mobile (SCKT) falls 1.56% on Moderate Volume October 4

Socket Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SCKT), a Newark, California, company, fell to close at $6.31 Monday after losing $0.1 (1.56%) on volume of 38,722 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.50 to a low of $6.20 while Socket Mobile’s market cap now stands at $45,269,284.

About Socket Mobile Inc

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode-enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Specifically, Socket Mobile's revenue is driven by mobile applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Socket Mobile Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Socket Mobile Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

