Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. - ADR (SQM) gains 4.8130% for July 09

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. - ADR (NYSE: SQM) shares gained 4.8130% to end trading Friday at $47.91 per share - a net change of $2.2. Shares traded between $48.03 and $46.30 throughout the day.

About Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. - ADR

SQM is a global company that develops and produces diverse products for several industries essential for human progress, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy and technology through innovation and technological development. Holding leading world position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine and thermo-solar salts markets, we produce high-quality products to meet the dynamic and changing requirements of our customers. We work every day to build a culture of excellence by encouraging and promoting creativity, agility and innovation in the workplace and ensuring equality of opportunities, inclusion and diversity. We will continue to create value for all of our stakeholders through responsible management of natural resources, sustainable expansion projects and improvement of our existing operations, with a focus on minimizing our environmental impacts by reducing our carbon, energy and water footprints and working together with our shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and communities.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

