SOC Telemed (TLMD) falls 3.05% for September 16

Today, SOC Telemed Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: TLMD) stock fell $0.08, accounting for a 3.05% decrease. SOC Telemed opened at $2.62 before trading between $2.67 and $2.48 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw SOC Telemed’s market cap fall to $254,288,920 on 654,901 shares -above their 30-day average of 608,256.

About SOC Telemed Inc - Class A

SOC Telemed (SOC) is one of the largest national providers of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

