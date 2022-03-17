So-Young (SY) Loses 2.91% on March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SY - Market Data & News Trade

Today So-Young International Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: SY) is trading 2.91% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:16:14 est, was $1.67. So-Young has fallen $0.05 so far today.

458,335 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, So-Young has a YTD change of 46.08%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-03-22.

About So-Young International Inc - ADR

So-Young International Inc. ('So-Young' or the 'Company') is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young's strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

