Snap (SNAP) Rises 5.39% on July 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNAP - Market Data & News Trade

Today Snap Inc - Class A (NYSE: SNAP) is trading 5.39% up.

The latest price, as of 12:10:08 est, was $14.34. Snap has climbed $0.735 over the previous day’s close.

22,159,312 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Snap has a YTD change of 70.98%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Snap visit the company profile.

About Snap Inc - Class A

Snap Inc. is a camera company. Snap believes that reinventing the camera represents its greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. The company contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

To get more information on Snap Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Snap Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles