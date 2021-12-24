Smith Micro Software, (SMSI) falls 0.59% to Close at $5.04 on December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SMSI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Smith Micro Software, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: SMSI) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.59% decrease. Smith Micro Software, opened at $5.06 before trading between $5.14 and $5.00 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Smith Micro Software,’s market cap fall to $275,009,369 on 256,618 shares -below their 30-day average of 364,670.

Smith Micro Software, employs around 160 people with a head office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today's connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

