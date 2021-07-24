Smartsheet Inc - Class A (SMAR) gains 2.26% for July 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SMAR - Market Data & News Trade

Smartsheet Inc - Class A (NYSE: SMAR) shares gained 2.26%, or $1.65 per share, to close Friday at $74.79. After opening the day at $73.15, shares of Smartsheet fluctuated between $74.90 and $72.72. 609,358 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 824,817. Friday's activity brought Smartsheet’s market cap to $9,357,123,563.

Smartsheet is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, and employs more than 1,588 people.

About Smartsheet Inc - Class A

Smartsheet is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more.

Visit Smartsheet Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Smartsheet Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Smartsheet Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer