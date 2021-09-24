Smart Share Global (EM) falls 0.38% on Moderate Volume September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Smart Share Global Ltd - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: EM) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.38% decrease. Smart Share Global opened at $2.64 before trading between $2.73 and $2.62 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Smart Share Global’s market cap fall to $560,865,595 on 31,805 shares -below their 30-day average of 64,763.

About Smart Share Global Ltd - ADR

Smart Share Global Limited (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”) is a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service. Energy Monster is a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service through an extensive online and offline network. Energy Monster is the largest mobile device charging service provider in China in terms of gross revenues in 2020, according to the iResearch Report. Energy Monster provides service through its power banks, placed in POIs operated by the location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Through the mini programs, users rent power banks to carry with them when they use charging service and can return the power banks at any of the POIs.

Visit Smart Share Global Ltd - ADR's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Smart Share Global Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Smart Share Global Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

President Biden Hosting Leaders From India, Japan, Australia Friday in First 'Quad' Summit Some Chinese Banks Stop Offering New Credit to Property Developers Amid Evergrande Scare Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley Seeks Eighth Term of Office House Select Committee Subpoenas Four Trump Allies in US Capitol Riot Probe