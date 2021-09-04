Smart Sand (SND) falls 0.83% to Close at $2.38 on September 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SND - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Smart Sand Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SND) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.83% decrease. Smart Sand opened at $2.39 before trading between $2.44 and $2.38 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Smart Sand’s market cap fall to $103,044,085 on 44,500 shares -below their 30-day average of 88,193.

About Smart Sand Inc

Smart Sand Inc. is a fully integrated frac sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to its customers. Smart Sand produces low-cost, high quality Northern White frac sand and offer proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to its customers through its in-basin transloading terminal and its SmartSystems wellsite proppant storage capabilities. Smart Sand provide its products and services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies. Smart Sand owns and operate premium frac sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have access to three Class I rail lines, allowing us to deliver products substantially anywhere in the United States and Canada.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

