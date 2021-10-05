SMART Global (SGH) falls 2.65% on Moderate Volume October 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, SMART Global Holdings Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SGH) stock fell $1.2, accounting for a 2.65% decrease. SMART Global opened at $44.78 before trading between $44.88 and $43.73 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw SMART Global’s market cap fall to $1,069,412,273 on 274,302 shares -below their 30-day average of 372,882.

About SMART Global Holdings Inc

SMART Global Holdings (SGH) is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing and memory technology. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

Visit SMART Global Holdings Inc's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on SMART Global Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: SMART Global Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles