SMART Global (SGH) falls 1.56% on Moderate Volume September 24

SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares fell 1.56%, or $0.77 per share, to close Friday at $48.60. After opening the day at $48.91, shares of SMART Global fluctuated between $49.36 and $48.27. 136,512 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 362,487. Friday's activity brought SMART Global’s market cap to $1,179,070,700.

SMART Global is headquartered in C O Maples Corporate Services Limited Ugland House South Church Street P O Box 309, Grand Cayman..

About SMART Global Holdings Inc

SMART Global Holdings (SGH) is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing and memory technology. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

