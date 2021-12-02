SLR (SLRC) falls 0.58% in Light Trading on December 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLRC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, SLR Investment Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: SLRC) stock fell $0.11, accounting for a 0.58% decrease. SLR opened at $19.05 before trading between $19.25 and $18.92 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw SLR’s market cap fall to $800,420,044 on 118,035 shares -below their 30-day average of 130,573.

About SLR Investment Corp

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

Visit SLR Investment Corp's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on SLR Investment Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: SLR Investment Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Profiting From Energy Efficient Cryptocurrency Mining Is AI Ready for Prime Time: Jeff Kagan Stocks Close Broadly Lower as Powell Signals Faster Tapering by Fed UK Regulator Rules Facebook Must Sell Giphy