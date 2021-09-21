SLR Senior (SUNS) falls 1.44% in Active Trading on September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SUNS - Market Data & News Trade

SLR Senior Investment Corp (NASDAQ: SUNS) shares fell 1.44%, or $0.23 per share, to close Monday at $15.76. After opening the day at $15.68, shares of SLR Senior fluctuated between $15.90 and $15.51. 54,180 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 29,516. Monday's activity brought SLR Senior’s market cap to $252,932,776.

SLR Senior is headquartered in New York, New York..

About SLR Senior Investment Corp

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies primarily in the form of cash flow first lien senior secured debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

