SLR Senior Investment Corp (SUNS) falls 0.19% for August 3

Today, SLR Senior Investment Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: SUNS) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.19% decrease. SLR Senior opened at $15.50 before trading between $15.50 and $15.39 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw SLR Senior’s market cap fall to $248,118,066 on 37,407 shares -below their 30-day average of 39,518.

About SLR Senior Investment Corp

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies primarily in the form of cash flow first lien senior secured debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

