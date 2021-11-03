Sleep Number (SNBR) falls 2.75% for November 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNBR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Sleep Number Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: SNBR) stock fell $2.49, accounting for a 2.75% decrease. Sleep Number opened at $90.95 before trading between $90.95 and $87.84 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Sleep Number’s market cap fall to $2,078,263,560 on 357,210 shares -below their 30-day average of 406,078.

Sleep Number employs around 4220 people with a head office in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Sleep Number Corp

Individuality is core to Sleep Number. The purpose driven company is comprised of over 4,300 passionate team members who are dedicated to the mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. The 360® smart beds provide each sleeper with adjustable, individualized comfort for proven quality sleep. It improved nearly 13 million lives as strives to improve society's wellbeing through higher quality sleep. Sleep science and data are the foundation of our innovations. The award-winning 360 smart beds bene?t from our proprietary SleepIQ® technology - learning from nearly 8 billion hours of highly accurate sleep data - to provide comfort and individualized sleep health insights, including your daily SleepIQ® score. For life-changing sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of othe 600 Sleep Number® stores.

Salad Chain Sweetgreen Files for Initial Public Offering

Fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen filed last week for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In its Form S-1, the Los Angeles-based company said it plans to sell shares under the ticker symbol “SG,” but did not disclose proposed size, valuation or timing.

The Great Labor Dilemma — How It Began and Where We Are Now

In September, the US economy added 194,000 jobs, far below consensus analyst expectations of 500,000 jobs. The unemployment rate moved lower to 4.8% from 5.2% in August. Ironically, there are plenty of jobs available for workers, but companies across all sectors report challenging conditions for attracting workers.

T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion

T. Rowe Price Group Inc plans to acquire credit manager Oak Hill Advisors for up to $4.2 billion, marking its first big expansion into private markets as part of a bid to grow beyond its mutual fund retirement business.

Last week, the Baltimore-based money management firm said it will pay cash and stock to acquire 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, which, as of July 31, has $53 billion of capital under management.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

