SL Green Realty (SLG) falls 3.64% on Strong Volume January 27

Today, SL Green Realty Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: SLG) stock fell $2.64, accounting for a 3.64% decrease. SL Green Realty opened at $72.23 before trading between $73.07 and $69.05 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw SL Green Realty’s market cap fall to $4,668,198,253 on 1,566,590 shares -above their 30-day average of 963,353.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

