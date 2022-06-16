SL Green Realty (SLG) Drops 5.09% on June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLG - Market Data & News Trade

Today SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is trading 5.09% down.

The latest price, as of 12:18:04 est, was $48.14. SL Green Realty dropped $2.58 over the previous day’s close.

631,106 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, SL Green Realty has moved YTD 29.88%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

