Skywest (SKYW) falls 1.59% for September 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SKYW - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Skywest Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: SKYW) stock fell $0.73, accounting for a 1.59% decrease. Skywest opened at $46.23 before trading between $46.23 and $44.73 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Skywest’s market cap fall to $2,272,128,574 on 246,530 shares -below their 30-day average of 467,925.

About Skywest Inc.

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 450 aircraft connecting passengers to 227 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 43 million passengers in 2019. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and more than 13,000 employees.

Visit Skywest Inc.'s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Skywest Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Skywest Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Consumer Brands Association Presses White House for More Clarity on Vaccine Mandates Freshworks Shooting for $9 Billion IPO Valuation at Top End of Filing Range Fauci Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for All Domestic Air Travel Jobless Claims Fall to 310,000 — Lowest in Nearly 18 Months