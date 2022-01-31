Skyline Champion (SKY) gains 6.32% for January 31

Today, Skyline Champion Corp Inc’s (NYSE: SKY) stock gained $4, accounting for a 6.32% increase. Skyline Champion opened at $63.21 before trading between $67.37 and $63.44 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Skyline Champion’s market cap rise to $3,824,872,875 on 665,962 shares -above their 30-day average of 503,385.

About Skyline Champion Corp

Skyline Champion Corporation was formed on June 1, 2018 as the result of the combination of Skyline Corporation ('Skyline') and the operating assets of Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC ('Champion'). The combined company employs approximately 6,700 people and is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 38 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors. In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States. Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Visit Skyline Champion Corp's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Skyline Champion Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Skyline Champion Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Shipping Companies Flush With Cash, With Some Splashing Jumbo Employee Bonuses Badger Meter Beats Q4 Estimates, Posts Record Revenue Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System