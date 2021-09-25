Skyline Champion (SKY) falls 0.67% on Moderate Volume September 24

Skyline Champion Corp (NYSE: SKY) fell to close at $63.35 Friday after losing $0.43 (0.67%) on volume of 156,596 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $64.24 to a low of $62.50 while Skyline Champion’s market cap now stands at $3,595,582,367.

About Skyline Champion Corp

Skyline Champion Corporation was formed on June 1, 2018 as the result of the combination of Skyline Corporation ('Skyline') and the operating assets of Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC ('Champion'). The combined company employs approximately 6,700 people and is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 38 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors. In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States. Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Visit Skyline Champion Corp’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Business software provider Freshworks Inc (Nasdaq: FRSH) soared 32% on its initial public offering Wednesday after pricing above its filing range.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Skyline Champion Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Skyline Champion Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

President Biden Hosting Leaders From India, Japan, Australia Friday in First 'Quad' Summit Some Chinese Banks Stop Offering New Credit to Property Developers Amid Evergrande Scare Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley Seeks Eighth Term of Office House Select Committee Subpoenas Four Trump Allies in US Capitol Riot Probe