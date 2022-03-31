Skippy Recalls Over 161,000 Pounds of Peanut Butter for Possible Steel Fragments

Video source: YouTube, CBS Evening News

Skippy Foods has issued a voluntary recall of over 9,000 cases of reduced fat peanut butter that total 161,692 pounds of the sandwich staple.

The company, a unit of Hormel Foods ( HRL ), is the second largest seller of peanut butter worldwide.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Skippy is recalling four different lines of the peanut butter due to the possibility that some jars may contain small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment

The recall includes these specific lines:

Frontier Communications Must Repair Brand To Grow

There have been no consumer complaints as yet. The products were sold in 18 states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Any consumers who have these peanut butter products should return them to their retailer for an exchange.

Alternatively, consumers may call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 or visit the website at www.peanutbutter.com.

_____

Source: Equities News

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.