Skillful Craftsman Education (EDTK) falls 3.04% on Moderate Volume December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EDTK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: EDTK) stock fell $0.0301, accounting for a 3.04% decrease. Skillful Craftsman Education opened at $1.00 before trading between $1.04 and $0.94 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Skillful Craftsman Education’s market cap fall to $11,518,800 on 712,933 shares -below their 30-day average of 759,025.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd

Skillful Craftsman is an education technology company that provides interactive online vocational training and virtual simulation experimental training courses. The Company began operations in Wuxi, China in 2013 and is a key supporter for China education reform and development for labor employment. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 75.5 million total registered members, of which 3.28 million are fee-paying members.

Visit Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

2022 Projections for Wireless, 5G, Smartphone Industry: Jeff Kagan Investment Themes To Watch in 2022 The Rise of Buy Now, Pay Later At Least 64 Lives Lost in Kentucky, More Than 100 Still Missing, After Tornado Disaster