Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Falls 3.45% on May 5

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) shares have fallen 3.45%, or $0.76 per share, as on 12:23:42 est today. Since opening at $22.11, 292,504 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $22.11 and $21.28.

This year the company has moved YTD 3.56%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. TSLX is externally managed by Sixth Street Specialty Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of Sixth Street and an SEC registered investment adviser. TSLX leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of Sixth Street Partners, LLC, a global investment firm with over $50 billion of assets under management.

