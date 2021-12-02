Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) falls 0.38% to Close at $23.76 on December 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSLX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc Inc’s (NYSE: TSLX) stock fell $0.09, accounting for a 0.38% decrease. Sixth Street Specialty Lending opened at $24.07 before trading between $24.10 and $23.73 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s market cap fall to $1,736,943,152 on 237,138 shares -below their 30-day average of 276,496.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. TSLX is externally managed by Sixth Street Specialty Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of Sixth Street and an SEC registered investment adviser. TSLX leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of Sixth Street Partners, LLC, a global investment firm with over $50 billion of assets under management.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

