Sirius XM (SIRI) falls 0.63% to Close at $6.33 on September 3

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $6.33 Friday after losing $0.04 (0.63%) on volume of 12,293,068 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.37 to a low of $6.30 while Sirius XM’s market cap now stands at $25,639,258,766.

Sirius XM currently has roughly 4534 employees.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio - music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

