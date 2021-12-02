Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) falls 3.77% on Moderate Volume December 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SIOX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Sio Gene Therapies Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SIOX) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 3.77% decrease. Sio Gene Therapies opened at $1.59 before trading between $1.63 and $1.52 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Sio Gene Therapies’s market cap fall to $111,600,506 on 460,364 shares -below their 30-day average of 774,765.

About Sio Gene Therapies Inc

Sio Gene Therapies combines cutting-edge science with bold imagination to develop genetic medicines that aim to radically improve the lives of patients. Its current pipeline of clinical-stage candidates includes the first potentially curative AAV-based gene therapies for GM1 gangliosidosis and Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff diseases, which are rare and uniformly fatal pediatric conditions caused by single gene deficiencies. The company is also expanding the reach of gene therapy to highly prevalent conditions such as Parkinson's disease, which affects millions of patients globally. Led by an experienced team of gene therapy development experts, and supported by collaborations with premier academic, industry and patient advocacy organizations, Sio is focused on accelerating its candidates through clinical trials to liberate patients with debilitating diseases through the transformational power of gene therapies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

