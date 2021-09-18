Financial Markets by TradingView

Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) falls 0.89% to Close at $2.22 on September 17

Sio Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: SIOX) shares fell 0.89%, or $0.02 per share, to close Friday at $2.22. After opening the day at $2.22, shares of Sio Gene Therapies fluctuated between $2.29 and $2.20. 953,555 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 706,668. Friday's activity brought Sio Gene Therapies’s market cap to $161,930,146.

Sio Gene Therapies is headquartered in 11 12 St Jamess Square, London..

About Sio Gene Therapies Inc

Sio Gene Therapies combines cutting-edge science with bold imagination to develop genetic medicines that aim to radically improve the lives of patients. Its current pipeline of clinical-stage candidates includes the first potentially curative AAV-based gene therapies for GM1 gangliosidosis and Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff diseases, which are rare and uniformly fatal pediatric conditions caused by single gene deficiencies. The company is also expanding the reach of gene therapy to highly prevalent conditions such as Parkinson's disease, which affects millions of patients globally. Led by an experienced team of gene therapy development experts, and supported by collaborations with premier academic, industry and patient advocacy organizations, Sio is focused on accelerating its candidates through clinical trials to liberate patients with debilitating diseases through the transformational power of gene therapies.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

