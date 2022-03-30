Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) Climbs 4.09% on March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SIOX - Market Data & News Trade

Sio Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: SIOX) has risen $0.0286 (4.09%) and sits at $0.73, as of 11:53:13 est on March 30.

44,245 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 2.70% over the last 5 days and shares gained 2.21% over the last 30 days.

Sio Gene Therapies expects its next earnings on 2022-06-09.

About Sio Gene Therapies Inc

Sio Gene Therapies combines cutting-edge science with bold imagination to develop genetic medicines that aim to radically improve the lives of patients. Its current pipeline of clinical-stage candidates includes the first potentially curative AAV-based gene therapies for GM1 gangliosidosis and Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff diseases, which are rare and uniformly fatal pediatric conditions caused by single gene deficiencies. The company is also expanding the reach of gene therapy to highly prevalent conditions such as Parkinson's disease, which affects millions of patients globally. Led by an experienced team of gene therapy development experts, and supported by collaborations with premier academic, industry and patient advocacy organizations, Sio is focused on accelerating its candidates through clinical trials to liberate patients with debilitating diseases through the transformational power of gene therapies.

