SINTX (SINT) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for May 6

Shares of SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 6.

Ahead of the market's open, SINTX stock gained 10.20% from the previous session’s close.

SINTX was down $0.0203 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on SINT

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:14:03 est.

About SINTX Technologies Inc

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered, ISO 9001:2015 certified, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and AS9100D certified manufacturing facility.

