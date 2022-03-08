SINTX (SINT) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for March 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SINT - Market Data & News Trade

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) is active in pre-market trading today, March 8, with shares gaining 9.35% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 28.34% year-to-date and posted 9.43% loses over the last 5 days

About SINTX Technologies Inc

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered, ISO 9001:2015 certified, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and AS9100D certified manufacturing facility.

