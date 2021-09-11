Sinclair Broadcast, (SBGI) falls 0.96% on Moderate Volume September 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SBGI - Market Data & News Trade

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: SBGI) shares fell 0.96%, or $0.26 per share, to close Friday at $26.91. After opening the day at $27.21, shares of Sinclair Broadcast, fluctuated between $27.47 and $26.67. 286,956 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 327,240. Friday's activity brought Sinclair Broadcast,’s market cap to $1,391,644,245.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. - Class A

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 RSN brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. Sinclair, either directly or through its venture subsidiaries, makes equity investments in strategic companies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

