Simulations Plus (SLP) falls 1.45% in Light Trading on December 28

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) shares fell 1.45%, or $0.73 per share, to close Tuesday at $49.55. After opening the day at $50.24, shares of Simulations Plus fluctuated between $50.60 and $49.18. 87,785 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 158,448. Tuesday's activity brought Simulations Plus’s market cap to $998,319,229.

About Simulations Plus Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With its subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. The company's technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

